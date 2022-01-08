Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Invests $10.66 Million in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.33% of SITE Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

