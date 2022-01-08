Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,094 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.11% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after buying an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

HST stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.