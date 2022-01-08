Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 30,330 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,330 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.21% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

