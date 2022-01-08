Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 45,689 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,689 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.47% of Avient worth $19,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 44,413 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Avient by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avient by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after acquiring an additional 377,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avient by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Avient by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of AVNT opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

