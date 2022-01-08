Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,261,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 146,768 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,612 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,803 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $119,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,536 shares of company stock worth $2,065,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

