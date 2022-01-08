Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 7,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($97.02) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.47) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.96) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($87.59) to GBX 5,500 ($74.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,445.38 ($59.90).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,197 ($29.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,405.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,264.16. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.41), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($133,219.94). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($34.21) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,106.86). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

