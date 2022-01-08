Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $80,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

