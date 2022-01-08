Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS-A) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS-A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 18.82 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDS-A. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

RDS-A stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. 4,616,054 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

