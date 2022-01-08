Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($8.76) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.42) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 777 ($10.47) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 763 ($10.28) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.41) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 712.45 ($9.60).

RMG opened at GBX 518.80 ($6.99) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 351 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 484.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 499.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 0.11%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

