Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 in the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

