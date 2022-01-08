RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 63.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $17,083,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 40,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPM. Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

