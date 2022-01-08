RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

Shares of AMT opened at $264.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.67 and a 200-day moving average of $278.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

