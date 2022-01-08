RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $721,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.07. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

