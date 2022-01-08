RSM US Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.