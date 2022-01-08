Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Update

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 7,340,000 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Shares of RUBY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 373,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,283. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $855.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

RUBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

