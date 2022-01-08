Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 107,460 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,460 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $27,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.