Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 503,903 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 435.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.48% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $32,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.2% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,330,000 after purchasing an additional 597,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of FR opened at $61.47 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.