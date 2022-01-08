Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 11,160 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Gartner worth $33,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $299.39 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.86 and its 200 day moving average is $302.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

