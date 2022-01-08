Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 19,368 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $35,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 46,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,308,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.71.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

