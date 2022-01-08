Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $30,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.55.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

