Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $27.13 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $27,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ross Stores by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.99 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.