Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $33.39 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Thor Industries worth $33,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of THO opened at $106.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.20 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,025 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

