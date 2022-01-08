Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $38.05 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Consolidated Edison worth $38,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 354.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of ED stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

