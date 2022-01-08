Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Gartner worth $33,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 250.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $299.39 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.86 and its 200 day moving average is $302.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

