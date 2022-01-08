Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $31,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

