Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,195 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $34,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

