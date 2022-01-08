Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,807 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $30,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $232.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.56 and its 200 day moving average is $294.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.55.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

