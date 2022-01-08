Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,586 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $28,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after buying an additional 306,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,870,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COO opened at $408.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $354.07 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

