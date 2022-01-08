Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,928 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $31,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

