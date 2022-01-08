Ryan Baltimore Sells 3,000 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $69,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $413.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

