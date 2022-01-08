SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $9,294.25 and $11.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00036916 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000667 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 122.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

