Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $499,932.50 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $499,941.22.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. bought 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. bought 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. bought 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

SAFE opened at $70.63 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.51.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.