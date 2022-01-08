Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Short Interest Up 29.4% in December

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.75.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

