Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $554,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 852.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

