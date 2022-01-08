Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 35.0% in December

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SLRX remained flat at $$0.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 268,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

