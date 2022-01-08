Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $25.50 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

