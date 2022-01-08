San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

