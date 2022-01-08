San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,662 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

