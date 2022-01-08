San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,459 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $106.29 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $110.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

