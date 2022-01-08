San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $622,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $70,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $510.70 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.33 and a 200-day moving average of $621.63. The company has a market cap of $243.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.76.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

