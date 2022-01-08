San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,866 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,866 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. Tesla makes up approximately 2.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock opened at $1,026.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 332.35, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,073.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $856.88. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $889.87.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

