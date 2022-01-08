San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,207,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

