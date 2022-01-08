Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €216.58 ($246.12).

Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($154.83). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €208.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €194.15.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

