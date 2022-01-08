Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,628 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $6.77 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $986.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

