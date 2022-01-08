Saturna Capital CORP Sells 16,100 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in BCE were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

BCE stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.7047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

