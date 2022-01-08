Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) Insider Buys £5,000,001.30 in Stock

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) insider Stephen Ian Jenkins purchased 258,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($26.07) per share, with a total value of £5,000,001.30 ($6,737,638.19).

SAVE stock opened at GBX 25.49 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Savannah Energy PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 26 ($0.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £254.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.

Get Savannah Energy alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.