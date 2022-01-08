Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €180.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €158.75 ($180.40).

SU stock opened at €169.40 ($192.50) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €161.60 and its 200-day moving average is €150.34. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

