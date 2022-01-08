Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading Down 9% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) fell 9% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $47.20 and last traded at $48.70. 3,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 203,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

