Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 291,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

