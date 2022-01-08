Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.53

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 7845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,362,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.